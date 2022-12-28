NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NEXE Innovations Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NEXNF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 5,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,493. NEXE Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

About NEXE Innovations

(Get Rating)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

