Next Level Private LLC Invests $264,000 in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,821,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,200,000 after acquiring an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 81,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,075,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 48,428 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:RQI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. 1,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,541. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

