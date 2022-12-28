Next Level Private LLC Invests $354,000 in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

CMF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.29. 1,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,031. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $62.34.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

