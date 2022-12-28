Next Level Private LLC Purchases 4,464 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Next Level Private LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 177.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,881. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

