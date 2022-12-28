Next Level Private LLC Purchases New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6 %

CAT traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.63. 18,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.47 and its 200 day moving average is $198.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $245.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

