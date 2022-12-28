Next Level Private LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,979 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. International Business Machines comprises approximately 2.1% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $142.36. 14,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,049. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.94.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

