Next Level Private LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.93. 17,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,528. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

