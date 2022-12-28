Next Level Private LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after purchasing an additional 679,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.57. 5,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

