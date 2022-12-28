NFT (NFT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $618.63

NFT (NFT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $581,009.19 and approximately $618.63 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00012110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037537 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00038039 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006002 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00019654 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00226238 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000092 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.0160156 USD and is down -6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,778.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

