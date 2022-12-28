Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $291,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 64,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $364.88 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

