Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases 434 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.58.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

