Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the November 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance

NRILY stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. 86,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,265. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.53. Nomura Research Institute has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $44.41.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.