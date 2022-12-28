Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 134.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.11. 5,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,198. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

