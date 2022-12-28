Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.
Several research firms recently commented on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.
Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.