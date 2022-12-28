Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

