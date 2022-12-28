Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the November 30th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 54.2% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 95,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,492. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

