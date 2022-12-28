Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 7678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.493 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
