Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 7678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.493 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 133.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 32.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.