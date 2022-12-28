Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 416.50 ($5.03). Approximately 42,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 252,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414 ($5.00).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £734.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 407.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 398.77.

Insider Activity at Oakley Capital Investments

In related news, insider David Till bought 140,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £529,956 ($639,580.01).

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

