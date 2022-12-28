Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Québec.

