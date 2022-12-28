Office Properties Income Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:OPINL)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPINL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. 41,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $27.34.

