OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 237.8% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Credit

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 55,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 34,405 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the first quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. 72,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,406. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $66.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.41.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

About OFS Credit

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.47%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -173.23%.

(Get Rating)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.