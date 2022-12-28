Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Short Interest Update

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,000 shares, an increase of 1,516.9% from the November 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Onion Global Stock Performance

Shares of OG stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,017. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Onion Global has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onion Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 912,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.87% of Onion Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onion Global Company Profile

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

