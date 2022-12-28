Ontology (ONT) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $132.30 million and $8.60 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.40 or 0.07196595 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00030555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00068161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00054782 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024015 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

