Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Update

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 153.7% from the November 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on OPNT. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OPNT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.23. 43,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,144. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,066.7% in the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 44,562 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
