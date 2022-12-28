Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 0.34% of Oppenheimer worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 5.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer Stock Up 0.6 %

OPY stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $471.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on OPY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Oppenheimer Profile

(Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.