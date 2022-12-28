Orchid Price Hits $0.0700 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0700 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $48.36 million and $1.28 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0690608 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $1,304,280.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

