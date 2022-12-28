OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.96

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 700725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.33.

OrganiGram Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$304.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.32.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.



