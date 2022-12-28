Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,900 shares, a growth of 209.0% from the November 30th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Orica Price Performance
OCLDF stock remained flat at $8.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600. Orica has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.
About Orica
