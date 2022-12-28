Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,900 shares, a growth of 209.0% from the November 30th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Orica Price Performance

OCLDF stock remained flat at $8.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600. Orica has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

