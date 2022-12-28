Oxen Trading Down 11.5% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and $212,511.20 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,564.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00400371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021657 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.56 or 0.00884760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00092172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.33 or 0.00599667 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00250659 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,282,244 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

