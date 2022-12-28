Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stake Boosted by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $777.31 million and a PE ratio of 5.34. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.11%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

