Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.03

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.14. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 27,683 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,636,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,964,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,660,000. Aflac Inc. bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,831,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,270,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Featured Stories

