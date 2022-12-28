PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Short Interest Update

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

PARK24 Stock Performance

PARK24 stock remained flat at $16.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. PARK24 has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

About PARK24

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

