PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Short Interest Update

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
PARK24 Stock Performance
PARK24 stock remained flat at $16.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. PARK24 has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.
About PARK24
