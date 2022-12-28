Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) Trading Down 6.1%

Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Parkson Retail Group Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

Parkson Retail Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkson Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkson Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.