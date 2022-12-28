Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Partner Communications Stock Up 1.0 %
PTNR stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.75.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Partner Communications
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partner Communications (PTNR)
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.