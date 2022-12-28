Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Partner Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

PTNR stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Partner Communications

About Partner Communications

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Partner Communications by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Partner Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Partner Communications by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Partner Communications by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Partner Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

