Pax Dollar Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006004 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $943.24 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001029 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000632 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002573 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010516 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000128 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
