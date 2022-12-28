PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,305,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $284,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 88,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,191,784. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.