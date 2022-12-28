Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Short Interest Update

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Perpetual Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMGYF traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,607. Perpetual Energy has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.
About Perpetual Energy
