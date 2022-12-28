Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pershing Square Trading Up 0.5 %

PSHZF traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $34.87. 21,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,108. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18.

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.46%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

