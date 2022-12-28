Persistence (XPRT) Reaches One Day Volume of $291,804.23

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00003155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market cap of $73.77 million and $291,804.23 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $889.97 or 0.05379678 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00495707 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.89 or 0.29370903 BTC.

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 159,581,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,281,390 tokens. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

