Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Trading Down 20%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) shares fell 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 696,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,026,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

