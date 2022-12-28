Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 366.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 137,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 108,138 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $5,303,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 847.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 115,128 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $607,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73.

