Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 63,347 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,347 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

