Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $65.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

