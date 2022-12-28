Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.14

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 2112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Pioneer Merger Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Pioneer Merger by 11.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 34.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. RPO LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 1.6% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 309,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.