Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Short Interest Update

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the November 30th total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pivotal Investment Co. III

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III in the first quarter worth $33,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pivotal Investment Co. III Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PICC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,138. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Pivotal Investment Co. III Company Profile

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

