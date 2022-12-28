Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 10,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,818,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.
PL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
