PlayDapp (PLA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.93 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $73.60 million and $8.93 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $889.97 or 0.05379678 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00495707 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.89 or 0.29370903 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

