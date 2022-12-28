Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Plaza Retail REIT Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,072. The firm has a market cap of C$448.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.19. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.88 and a 1 year high of C$5.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

