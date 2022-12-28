Polymath Achieves Market Cap of $133.56 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $133.56 million and $1.26 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.15138714 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,120,808.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

