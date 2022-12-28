Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PWLNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the November 30th total of 845,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Powerlong Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWLNF remained flat at 0.62 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares. Powerlong Real Estate has a one year low of 0.62 and a one year high of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.62.

Powerlong Real Estate Company Profile

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of commercial properties. It operates its business through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management, and Other Property Development Related Services. The Property Development segment is responsible to the different phases of property development.

