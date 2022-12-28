Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Short Interest Update

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,100 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the November 30th total of 648,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Performance
Shares of Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen stock remained flat at 4.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of 6.26. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 52 week low of 4.99 and a 52 week high of 10.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen
POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.
